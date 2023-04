Drake Bell Jokes About Leaving His Phone in the Car After Being Reported Missing

Drake Bell is breaking his silence.

The former child star, 36, spoke out for the first time via Twitter after he was reported missing on Thursday.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂" Bell quipped on the social media platform Thursday.

Just hours before, Daytona Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that Bell was "safe."

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

The Daytona Beach Police Department first announced on Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The post has since been updated to reflect that he's since been found.

Days before, Bell was seen enjoying a day at Sea World with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the picture, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his son, who carries a plush Cookie Monster toy.

Bell shares son Jeremy with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. In January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who quietly wed in 2018 — separated late last year. But the exes are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained.

Bell has frequently garnered headlines for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, Bell was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

Bell pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges. He was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.