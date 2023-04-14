Drake Bell Jokes About Leaving His Phone in the Car After Being Reported Missing

Hours after police in Daytona Beach, Florida, reported him missing, the former Nickelodeon star was said to be "safe"

By
Published on April 14, 2023 12:36 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actor Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Drake Bell is breaking his silence.

The former child star, 36, spoke out for the first time via Twitter after he was reported missing on Thursday.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂" Bell quipped on the social media platform Thursday.

Just hours before, Daytona Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that Bell was "safe."

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

The Daytona Beach Police Department first announced on Facebook Thursday morning that "officers are looking" for Bell.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

The post has since been updated to reflect that he's since been found.

Days before, Bell was seen enjoying a day at Sea World with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the picture, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his son, who carries a plush Cookie Monster toy.

Bell shares son Jeremy with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. In January, a source told PEOPLE that the couple — who quietly wed in 2018 — separated late last year. But the exes are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Bell 'Considered Missing and Endangered' by Daytona Beach Police

Bell has frequently garnered headlines for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, Bell was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bell pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges. He was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.

Related Articles
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' : How Kelly McCreary's Maggie Pierce Left — and Which Couple Called It Quits
True Detective: Jodie Foster Is Not 'F---ing Around' Solving a Murder During Alaska's Endless Night https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/max/hbo-releases-official-teaser-true-detective-night-country
'True Detective' : Jodie Foster Is Not 'F---ing Around' as She Solves a Murder in Alaska's Endless Night
Drake Bell
A Timeline of Drake Bell's Career and Controversies
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Ryan Seacrest Toasts 'Magical' 6 Years During 'Live' Farewell Dinner — but Jokes He Won't Miss Halloween Shows
Drake Bell attends Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Drake Bell Was at SeaWorld with Son Days Before Considered 'Endangered,' Later Found by Police
Drake Bell
Drake Bell Is 'Safe' After Daytona Beach Police Sent Out Alert He Was 'Missing and Endangered'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Wed Travis Barker in California Partly Because Grandma MJ and His Dad Couldn't Go to Italy
Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys
'Americans' Producer on How a 'Boozy Lunch' Inspired Matthew Rhys to Sketch Out a Devilish Disguise Idea
Janelle Brown; David Woolley and Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Congratulates Christine Brown on Her Engagement: 'Hurray!!!'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Raquel Leviss's 'VPR' Costar Calls Her 'Sick' for Acting Like a Friend to Ariana Madix During Tom Sandoval Affair
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Gave Sister Kourtney Walking-Down-the-Aisle Advice After Admitting She Moved Too 'Fast'
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession After Being Ordered to Rehab
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Is Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 6 as 'Bupkis' Debuts on Peacock: Report
Drake Bell
Drake Bell 'Considered Missing and Endangered' by Daytona Beach Police
THE MASKED SINGER: Dandelion, Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt Says Her Time on 'The Masked Singer' After Recovering from Breast Cancer Was 'Really Profound'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas Wedding Elvis Officiant Called Her Khloé — and More Mishaps from Kravis's Nuptials