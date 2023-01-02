Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago' as Actor Seeks Substance Abuse Help

"Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple

Published on January 2, 2023 05:01 PM
Janet Von and Drake Bell attend Drake Bell's birthday celebration at Black Rabbit Rose on June 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty

Drake Bell and his wife Janet Von Schmeling have separated.

A source tells PEOPLE the actress, 28, left the former Nickelodeon star, "a few months ago." The two married in 2018 after dating for five years and share one child together, a son.

While the former couple have gone their separate ways, being parents is still a top priority, the insider tells PEOPLE.

"Janet is devoted to raising their son," the source says. "Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible."

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for the estranged pair.

News of their split comes weeks after photos and video of Bell, 36, seemingly inhaling balloons in his car while parked at a California vape shop were published by the Daily Mail in December. One of two photographed occasions saw Bell's young son in the backseat.

According to the source, Bell is now getting outpatient help for substance abuse. "Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health," the insider says.

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling
Janet Von Schmeling and Drake Bell. Tasia Wells/WireImage

Bell and Von Schmeling have been notoriously private about their relationship, Bell only revealing the two were married and had a son in a 2021 tweet.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," Bell, who performs under the stage name Drake Campana, tweeted in Spanish at the time. "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

Drake Bell attends Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Drake & Josh alum is currently serving a two-year probation after he pled guilty to child endangerment charges in 2021. Bell initially pled not guilty, though agreed to change his plea as part of a plea deal.

His legal trouble came after a 19-year-old girl accused Bell of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15. "He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me," she said during the legal hearing, also alleging Bell sent her explicit photos of himself. "He is a monster and a danger to children."

One year before the charges, Bell was also accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt. He denied the alleged abuse in a statement to PEOPLE.

Page Six was first to report the breakup and Bell's treatment.

