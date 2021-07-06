Drake Bell Reveals He's Married, Has a Son After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

"I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," said Drake Bell

Drake Bell is opening up about his personal life amid his ongoing legal issues.

The Drake & Josh alum, 35, revealed in a tweet on June 29 that he's married and has a child.

In a statement written in Spanish translated to English, the actor — who now performs under the name Drake Campana — wrote, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

Bell's statement comes after he and his longtime love Janet Von Schmeling were photographed with a baby stroller and matching golden bands on their wedding ring fingers during a visit to Disneyland.

In the pictures, Bell was seen pushing around the pram at the California theme park. At one point, he was also spotted carrying a baby in his arms.

Bell is currently awaiting his sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles during a virtual appearance at a Cleveland court on June 23.

Though he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, Bell agreed to a plea deal and said he was guilty of both charges, according to a livestream of the hearing from local ABC affiliate News 5.

Bell's lawyer, Ian Friedman, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, "All questions about this case will be answered at sentencing, including why Mr. Bell chose to enter his plea."

According to local NBC affiliate KXAN, the alleged incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2017, the same day the actor was scheduled to perform at a venue in Cleveland, per a since-deleted tweet.

KXAN reported that the incident involved Bell engaging in an inappropriate chat with a 15-year-old girl that was at times sexual in nature.