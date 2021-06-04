Drake Bell Arrested on Attempted Child Endangerment Charges, Pleads Not Guilty

The former child star is expected to appear in a pre-trial hearing on June 23

Drake Bell is facing criminal charges in Ohio.

The former child actor, 34, has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Cleveland Division of Police is listed as Bell's arresting agency, though the date of the arrest is not disclosed.

Bell posted bond, which was set at $2,500, on Thursday. He appeared in Cuyahoga County court and pleaded not guilty.

The Drake & Josh alum agreed to not have contact with his alleged victim upon being released. He will additionally be required to submit a DNA specimen.

A rep for Bell declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE on Friday. The actor is expected to appear in a pre-trial hearing on June 23.

Drake Bell Credit: Michael Tran/Getty

According to local NBC affiliate KXAN, the alleged incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2017, the same day the actor was scheduled to perform at a venue in Cleveland, according to a since-deleted tweet.

The arrest comes almost a year after Bell's ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, accused him of physical and verbal abuse. He denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.