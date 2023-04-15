Drake Bell Allegedly 'Made Suicidal Statements' Before Brief Disappearance: Reports

Drake Bell allegedly "made suicidal statements" before his brief disappearance this week, TMZ reports citing police.

The Nickelodeon alum, 36, was declared missing on Thursday before later being found by police and sharing on Twitter that he merely left his "phone in the car" and didn't "answer for the night."

According to a police report cited by TMZ, the Drake & Josh star's brother Robert called the Orlando Police Department to report Bell was claiming he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns. Entertainment Tonight also obtained a 911 audio recording in which an Orlando police officer recounted the family's concerns about alleged suicidal statements by Bell. A rep for Bell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bell, who Robert reportedly told police was "distraught and made suicidal statements" in text messages to their mother, was in Winter Park, Fla. at the time, visiting his ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling to discuss the custody of their son Jeremy, per TMZ. The outlet added that Bell claimed he would drink excessively and hang himself in the texts, and that his brother called police after he felt Bell was not receptive to him reaching out.

The Daytona Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to obtain the report on Saturday.

As previously reported, Bell broke his silence about being reported missing with a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, writing "you leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂"

On Thursday morning, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook that "officers are looking" for Bell, who was said to be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW with a last known location potentially around Mainland High School the day before. "He is considered missing and endangered," the post read.

The message has since been updated to reflect that he's been found, and Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that Bell was "safe" hours later.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

Days before he was reported missing, the actor was spotted at SeaWorld with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the picture, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his son, who carried a plush Cookie Monster toy.

Bell shares his son with Von Schmeling, with whom he decided to separate late last year, a source told PEOPLE. The actor and his ex are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained.

Bell, who rose to fame in the 2000s with roles on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh alongside Josh Peck, has frequently garnered headlines for his behavior in recent years. He was accused by ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, and he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, the Nickelodeon star was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, as his victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

He pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges and was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.