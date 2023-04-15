Drake Bell Allegedly 'Made Suicidal Statements' Before Brief Disappearance: Reports

The Nickelodeon alum was found "safe" Thursday morning, hours after the Daytona Beach Police Department reported him as "endangered"

By
Published on April 15, 2023 07:02 PM
Drake Bell
Drake Bell. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty

Drake Bell allegedly "made suicidal statements" before his brief disappearance this week, TMZ reports citing police.

The Nickelodeon alum, 36, was declared missing on Thursday before later being found by police and sharing on Twitter that he merely left his "phone in the car" and didn't "answer for the night."

According to a police report cited by TMZ, the Drake & Josh star's brother Robert called the Orlando Police Department to report Bell was claiming he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns. Entertainment Tonight also obtained a 911 audio recording in which an Orlando police officer recounted the family's concerns about alleged suicidal statements by Bell. A rep for Bell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Drake Bell attends Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Drake Bell. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Bell, who Robert reportedly told police was "distraught and made suicidal statements" in text messages to their mother, was in Winter Park, Fla. at the time, visiting his ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling to discuss the custody of their son Jeremy, per TMZ. The outlet added that Bell claimed he would drink excessively and hang himself in the texts, and that his brother called police after he felt Bell was not receptive to him reaching out.

The Daytona Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to obtain the report on Saturday.

As previously reported, Bell broke his silence about being reported missing with a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, writing "you leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanda Bynes with Drake Bell and Josh Peck
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Thursday morning, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook that "officers are looking" for Bell, who was said to be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW with a last known location potentially around Mainland High School the day before. "He is considered missing and endangered," the post read.

The message has since been updated to reflect that he's been found, and Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that Bell was "safe" hours later.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

Days before he was reported missing, the actor was spotted at SeaWorld with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ. In the picture, Bell can be seen outside at the park with his son, who carried a plush Cookie Monster toy.

Bell shares his son with Von Schmeling, with whom he decided to separate late last year, a source told PEOPLE. The actor and his ex are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source explained.

Bell, who rose to fame in the 2000s with roles on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh alongside Josh Peck, has frequently garnered headlines for his behavior in recent years. He was accused by ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, and he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, the Nickelodeon star was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, as his victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges and was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida With 40-Song Set
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)
Madison Bailey and Her Girlfriend Are 'Planning a San Francisco Trip' After Coachella (Exclusive)
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Tenn. National Guardsman Arrested After Allegedly Seeking Assassin Job on Parody Website RentAHitman.com
lutz family
Ill. Family of 4 Hasn't Been Seen Since February; Father Had Pending Domestic Violence Charge
Drake Bell
Drake Bell's Family Feared for His Life in Newly Released 911 Call
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Tampa Superintendent Uses Taylor Swift Songs to Warn Students Not to Skip School for Concert
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell
Biggest Bombshells from Murder Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho Mom Accused of Killing Her 2 Kids
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Provides Over 125,000 Meals to Florida Food Bank with Donation Before Eras Tour Stop
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs 6-Week Abortion Ban into Law
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Actor Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Drake Bell Jokes About Leaving His Phone in the Car After Being Reported Missing
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tamrajudge/3080290953566524956/
Tamra Judge Shares Tearful Video After Daughter's School Goes Into Lockdown: 'I Am Sick of This'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources
Drake Bell
A Timeline of Drake Bell's Career and Controversies
Joshua McLemore
Man with Schizophrenia Died of Malnutrition After Being Left Naked and Alone in Cell for 20 Days: Lawsuit
Drake Bell attends Thirst Project 10th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Drake Bell Was at SeaWorld with Son Days Before Considered 'Endangered,' Later Found by Police