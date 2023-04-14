Drake Bell's Family Feared for His Life in Newly Released 911 Call

After a brief, alarming incident when Drake Bell was reported "missing and endangered" on Thursday, only to be declared "safe" hours later, a 911 call has surfaced that seemingly sheds more light on the former child actor's mental state this week.

In a recording first shared by TMZ, an officer from the Orlando Police Department explains the circumstances surrounding the 36-year-old Nickelodeon alum's concerning disappearing act this week.

"I have a possible attempted suicide," says the officer, who introduced himself as Steve, over crackly audio. "Basically there is a celebrity who had a falling out with this wife ... and we got involved because we've [been in touch with] the family in California saying that he's going to get drunk and hang himself, and he's in a hotel somewhere in Orlando."

The officer adds of how they located Bell: "And then we finally got permission to ping the phone, and that's what the ping came back to."

Bell was first declared "missing and endangered" in a Thursday Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department, who said at the time that "officers are looking" for the Drake & Josh star.

Within hours, DBPD Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that Bell had been located in a statement: "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

Later Thursday, he made light of the situation on Twitter: "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂"

But the 911 audio makes clear that Bell's family did not found the situation funny.

Just days before this latest episode, Bell was spotted at SeaWorld in Orlando with Jeremy, the son he shares with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling, who was mentioned in the 911 call.

A source told PEOPLE in January, that the couple, who quietly wed in 2018, separated late last year. At the time, the source said the exes were "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible" — but noted that the actor was getting outpatient help for substance abuse because he "needed to take time to get help and focus on his health."

Prior to this week's incidents, Bell has frequently been in the headlines over the years for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but he has denied the allegations. He was also charged with a misdemeanor in 2016 and served one day in jail for a 2015 suspicion of DUI.

In June 2021, Bell was arrested on charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His victim — who was 15 at the time — also accused him of sexual misconduct but his attorney disputed the allegations.

Bell pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges. He was sentenced that July to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. Additionally, he was told not to contact the victim.

