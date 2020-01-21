Dragon Ball Z Narrator Brice Armstrong Dead at 84

Image zoom

Brice Armstrong, best known for his voiceover work on the anime series Dragon Ball Z, has died. He was 84.

Armstrong’s talent agency, Mary Collins Agency, shared in a Facebook post that he died of natural causes at his home on Jan. 10.

“Although many of you might not know Brice’s work, as he retired in 2009, many more of you knew Brice as an exceedingly talented voice actor, and a very sweet, funny guy,” the statement read.

The agency said that Armstrong began working in radio in 1964. Afterwards, he started to do voiceovers in the late 70s and early 80s.

The statement also noted that James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars films, apparently told Armstrong years ago, “I wish I had your vocal control.”

According to his IMDb page, Armstrong began doing voiceover work on Dragon Ball Z in 1986 as a narrator. He continued the work until his retirement and even voiced several characters in the animated series, like Captain Ginyu and Lord Slug.

Outside of Dragon Ball Z, Armstrong had voice roles in animated series Baki the Grappler, Fullmetal Alchemist, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Fruits Basket. He was also the voice of Miss Etta Kette on several seasons of Barney & Friends

Armstrong’s wife of 42 years, Miranna, died in 2008, the statement said. He is survived by six children: daughter Robin and sons Joshua, Joseph, Paul, Matthew and Anthony.

He also has nine grandchildren: Mason, Jasmine, Diana, Alexander, Evelyn, Ashley, Elizabeth, Ryken and Logan.

Plans for Armstrong’s memorial are pending.