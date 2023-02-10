'Drag Race UK' Star Cherry Valentine's Cause of Death Confirmed

The death of George Ward, a performer who starred on BBC's RuPaul's Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, was ruled a suicide, according to officials.

On Thursday, an inquest heard that Ward — who was non-binary and used they/them pronouns — was found dead by their friend Kate at home in Hornsey, North London, in September, according to BBC News, Radar and Page Six.

Ward's family announced their death at age 28 last September.

In a statement released by their agent, Ward's family wrote, "It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away."

"This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same," the statement continued.

The family added, "We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie 30 November 1993-18 September 2022."

The BBC also expressed their condolences in an official statement. "We are all shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of George, known to many as Cherry Valentine," the organization wrote.

"A fan favourite and an inspiration to so many, we were privileged to have worked with him at BBC Three. He will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends," the BBC continued. "Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Ward, who was born in Darlington in the northeast area of England in what they described on RuPaul's Drag Race UK as a "gypsy camp," was featured in six episodes of the show's second season in 2020, where they first introduced Cherry Valentine to fans.

"For those of you who have said that I have not been doing drag long enough, take a look. I've been doing it as long as I need. Cherry Valentine, she is everything. She is glamour, she's dark, she's gothic," the star said during an appearance on the show.

Ward also noted that they was qualified as a mental health nurse, explaining, "I am not just a drag queen. I qualified as a mental health nurse in 2015."

"I think it put me in the right position to understand people a bit more, and if you're a drag queen you're working with people and don't understand people, I think you go the extra mile," Ward added.

The television star also expressed gratitude for being a part of the reality show, stating, "I never thought that I would be doing this. ... To be sitting here right now, I feel really proud. Really proud. The world is now my stage, and I'm going to use it. That's exciting, it gives me shivers."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.