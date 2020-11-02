On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the drama between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard took a back seat as a new feud erupted

RHOP : Dr. Wendy Osefo Slams Karen Huger for Mimicking Her: 'You Don't Even Have One Degree'

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the drama between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard took a back seat as a new feud erupted between Wendy, 36, and Karen, 57.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On last week's episode, Wendy told Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon that Karen had expressed what sounded like resentment for her husband Ray because she had used her own money to get him out of tax trouble.

Concerned, Gizelle, 50, asked Karen — who has been candid about her marital problems with Ray this season — to get tea with herself and Robyn, 41, so they could talk about the status of her relationship.

"I said I soldiered up for Ray [and] that is why we are where we are today," Karen told Gizelle and Robyn.

Gizelle explained that Wendy had made it sound as though the financial incident was "stressful" because Karen "wanted the money back from [Ray]." Karen denied that was the case saying, "That's a reach...you're saying Wendy said that?"

In a confessional interview, Karen expressed her disappointment in Wendy, sharing: "Ray and I are going through a lot and for Wendy to take that information that I shared with her back to Gizelle and make it gossip and make fun of it is not cool. It's not alright."

RELATED VIDEO: RHOP's Karen Huger Gets Real About Gizelle, Marriage Issues and the Drama to Come This Season

As viewers recall, Karen vented about having to get her husband out of tax trouble earlier this season when the women were drinking during a cast trip to Monique's lake house. (Back in 2018, the Washington Post, citing public records, reported that Ray — whom Karen famously dubbed "The Black Bill Gates" — personally owed nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes, and that his software company owed more than $3 million.)

"It sounded like she was saying there was resentment," Robyn told Karen of what Wendy had relayed. But Karen asserted that she felt "no resentment" towards her husband, and that that was just Wendy's interpretation.

"I thought y'all were close," Gizelle said of Karen and Wendy.

Karen reassured Gizelle that she and Wendy were "going to be fine," but that it was about "respecting each other." Karen also admitted to calling Wendy "ignorant" on last week's episode after Wendy demanded that Karen hold Monique accountable for getting violent with Candiace, 33. Karen felt it was not Wendy's place to tell her what to do, especially since Wendy's comments came during what was supposed to be a conversation between just Candiace and Karen.

Karen had expressed that she wanted to support Monique, who said she "blacked out" during her fight with Candiace, and didn't want to jump to conclusions until Monique got to the bottom of what brought her to get physical.

Karen then mimicked Wendy's "walk" and called her career into question.

"I don't know anything about blackouts or fits of anger," Karen said. "This is medical ... She says she's a doctor ... she's not a medical doctor and she was speaking authoritatively to me."

Elsewhere, Wendy shared that she found it hurtful that Karen called her "ignorant."

"I am tired of Karen's constant jabs, and I'm not ignorant," she said in a confessional interview. "For me to even get these degrees, it was a struggle. I got two of these degrees while pregnant. I lost my dad while getting my doctorate and even through all those struggles, I never quit."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Later during the episode, Robyn invited the group to do a photoshoot for her hat line, Embellished, during which she and Gizelle told Wendy that Karen had been making fun of her.

Wendy decided to confront Karen at the outing, right after Ashley Darby invited the cast on a trip to Portugal. "Before we go on the trip, it's important for me to clear the air. There's something bothering me," Wendy began.

"Karen, I spoke to Robyn and Gizelle. I find it odd that you were talking about me being a doctor and mimicking me, and you don't even have one degree and I have four," she continued. "I am not one to brag about my degrees, [but] less than two percent of [people in] the world have [a PhD]. You always talk about uplifting women, well, goddammit, it's an accomplishment to have a PhD. You should be uplifting it."

Karen responded, "Let's be very clear, you and I, each time we have an issue, it's based on an interpretation of what I said to someone. It's always taken out of context and said with a hint of funk to it. Understand that I understand the power of education. I come from an extremely educated family and even though I don't have a degree.."

"Not a one!" Wendy interrupted, prompting Karen to fire back: "Don't need one!"

"I'm one of those people that succeed [without a degree]. There's a lot of people in this country that do not have degrees," Karen continued.

In a confessional interview, Karen expressed that she was not upset with Wendy, but rather with Gizelle for "twisting my words."

"I think Gizelle twisting my words is an indicator that something's not right in her personal relationship with Jamal," Karen said of Gizelle's ex-husband, whom she recently reconnected with.

"Anytime she starts twisting her words, it tells me her s--- is not right. I'm going to forgive Wendy and I'm going to look straight at Gizelle and say, 'What's going on in your life?'" Karen said.

Back at Robyn's photoshoot, the argument continued. Wendy expressed that while people with degrees can be ignorant, she was upset that Karen questioned her accreditations and called her ignorant.

"I didn't question, I mimicked [you]," Karen said. She then began to show Wendy exactly how she imitated her, prompting the rest of the group, including Wendy, to laugh it off.

While it seems the tension between Wendy and Karen has blown over for now, the drama is only just getting started. Just two days after the photoshoot, Candiace learned that Monique had filed a counter claim against her after Monique had been charged with assault.

Back in November 2019, both Monique and Candiace accused each other of second-degree assault, filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. In December, however, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office informed lawyers for the costars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.

And in the trailer for next week, it appears the trip to Portugal will be filled with tears as Candiace is seen crying and yelling "f--- you" to Ashley.

Ashley is later seen on the phone saying, "I just want to go home."