New Seasons of Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet Are Killing Me Will Feature Virtual Consultations

WARNING: These exclusive sneak peeks contain graphic images that may be unsettling.

Two popular medical series are returning to TLC next month.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that new seasons of Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet Are Killing Me will premiere in September, featuring virtual, quarantine-safe patient consultations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dermatologist Sandra Lee and podiatrists Ebonie Vincent and Brad Schaeffer will be taking on cases via telemedicine appointments in order to determine if they can offer patients the hope of solving their ailments in the future.

In Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop, Dr. Lee reviews cases and offers help to people with some of the most extreme skin conditions viewers have ever seen, many of which have been festering and worsening during the pandemic. (Watch a sneak peek, above.)

Patients must take matters into their own hands, and under Dr. Lee's careful direction, do some gentle poking and prodding during their video appointments. After virtually connecting, Dr. Lee will give patients the answer they long to hear: whether or not she can help them and take them on as a patient in the future.

In My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps, Dr. Brad and Dr. Ebonie team up with Dr. Sarah Haller, who is joining the medical series and has been working alongside Dr. Brad for years. (Watch a sneak peek, below.)

With patients under lockdown across the country, these dynamic foot doctors pledge to help shocking podiatric cases, one video call at a time. Each 30-minute episode will follow three patients as they undergo virtual consultations to begin their journey towards surgeries that will leave their feet radically transformed, and their lives changed forever.