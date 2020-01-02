Dr. Sandra Lee Treats a Man with an 'Extra Nose' in Season 4 Clip of Dr. Pimple Popper

Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her in the new season of Dr. Pimple Popper.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the TLC hit series’ season 4 premiere, Lee, 49, meets a new patient, David, who is suffering from Rhinophyma, which has caused a buildup of tissue on his nose.

“You are a good looking guy under there. We just got to take that nose off. That extra nose,” she says to David, before explaining the circumstances behind his condition.

“This is a condition called Rhinophyma,” she says. “It’s a condition that is associated with Rosacea. It causes an overgrowth of tissue, particularly on the nose.”

After Lee observes that David’s nostril is “completely occluded,” he tells her that the tissue has been growing for about a year.

“As I am examine David’s nose, I can see that the left side of his nose, the Rhinophyma is more prominent and it is really obstructing his nasal canal, making it hard to breathe,” she tells the viewers.

Lee also finds another bump that lies under David’s right eye, which he says has been there for about six months.

“I can’t help but notice this growth under David’s right eye,” she says in a confessional. “That is something we do need to address. But I need to focus my attention and focus his attention on his Rhinophyma and let’s treat that first.”

After consulting with a coworker, Lee admits that the second bump on his face has her concerned.

“Did you see that bump on his cheek? It is very concerning to me,” Lee says. “You are obviously very drawn to his nose and his issue there. So let’s take care of that fist today, I don’t wanna worry him.”

But she ultimately decides that she wants to focus on the Rhinophyma first.

“My plan is to definitely bring up the growth before he leaves, but I don’t want David to be concerned,” she says. “I want him to really understand what we are doing and be calm for the Rhinophyma surgery, which is a big surgery.”

“I am going to try and remove as much of this Rhinphyma as I can and really unearth that handsome, debonaire limo driver that I know is in there… I really hope this goes smoothly,” she tells viewers.

Dr. Pimple Popper premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.