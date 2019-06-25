Oops! Did Dr. Phil Just Give Away the Date of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are set to tie the knot (for the second time!) in an upcoming wedding in France — and thanks to Dr. Phil McGraw, now we know when.

The couple has been spotted out in Paris numerous times since arriving in the country last week, holding hands and hanging out with friends and family including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

On Saturday, both Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, posted the same sweet photo in the French capital, which found the lovebirds leaning into share a kiss with the famed Eiffel Tower in the background.

“🇫🇷 me 😏,” they both captioned the image.

In an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs, McGraw, 68, seemingly revealed that the ceremony will take place this weekend when he commented on Turner’s post, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”

Image zoom Dr. Phil; Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Omg Dr. Phil spilled the beans,” one Instagram user commented on the post, while another chimed in, “Of all the people to spill the tea it’s DR. PHIL.”

Though some users wondered how the TV host knows the happy couple, both Turner and Jonas have previously appeared on McGraw’s podcast Phil in the Blanks.

RELATED: City of Love! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Cuddle Up in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding

McGraw’s comment marked the second time that a guest has given away details about the couple’s weddings.

After the pair tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony last month, Jonas joked about how Diplo “ruined” the ceremony by livestreaming it on his Instagram Story.

“Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it,” the “Cake By the Ocean” singer said of his first wedding going public on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in May.

“I love Diplo,” Jonas added. “But he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed with dog face filters.”

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Todd Williamson/NBC

After their Vegas wedding, a source told PEOPLE that the couple still intends on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”