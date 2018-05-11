Dr. Phil McGraw is imploring people to discover their passions and pursue them.

Recently, the psychologist, TV host and author sat down with fellow TV host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey for an episode of Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations podcast, during which the duo discussed fulfillment, passions and purpose.

“Most people, if they’re not really fulfilled, if they’re not satisfied, if they don’t have that good tired at the end of the day where they go, ‘Man, it was a good day,’ it’s because they haven’t figured out what their passion is, what their currency is, and they’re not working on that,” McGraw, 67, says in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip.

Says the Dr. Phil host: “If you aren’t not doing something you’re passionate about, you need to stop what you’re doing and find out what that is and do that.”

“This is not a dress rehearsal,” adds McGraw, referring to life. “Man, I mean, this is finite.”

During part one of the interview — available on Apple Podcasts on Monday, May 14 — McGraw will shares personal stories from his childhood that he’s never spoken about publicly before, including growing up with an alcoholic father and the spiritual lessons he learned from that experience.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On part two of the podcast — available Wednesday, May 16 — he will share about the principles of his spiritual foundation and how they shifted when he became a parent (he shares son Jay and Jordan with wife Robin McGraw.) McGraw will also open up about a recent time when his faith was tested and explains when he most leans on his relationship with God.

The full video from the interview will be available on Sunday via Facebook Watch on the SuperSoul Facebook, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.