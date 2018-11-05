Dr. Phil Looks Super Hot in Old Photo from the TV Host's College Football Career

Dr. Phil was once super hot — yes, you read that right.

Fans were left speechless this weekend when an old photo of Dr. Phil McGraw resurfaced online, showing the legendary talk show host from his college days.

And after taking just one look at the photo, it’s easy to understand why. The picture shows McGraw from his days as a football player at the University of Tulsa.

In the photo, a dark-haired, mustache-less 20-something McGraw looks at the camera with a serious look on his face.

Was drunk Googling last night and realized I’m definitely attracted to college Dr. Phil pic.twitter.com/qv5OM7RnW2 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 3, 2018

McGraw was awarded a football scholarship to the University of Tulsa in 1968 and played middle linebacker. Later that year, his team made history when it lost to the University of Houston 100-6 during the most lopsided game in college football history.

He went on to get his B.A. in psychology at Midwestern State University after transferring from Tulsa. He later earned an M.A. in experimental psychology in 1976, and a Ph.D. degree in clinical psychology at the University of North Texas.

He started the Dr. Phil television show in 2002.

The photo of him as a young jock comes just one week after McGraw shocked the internet with his hilarious Halloween costume.

The talk show host dressed up as Kid Rock, a nod to a viral tweet comparing the two earlier this year.

“Felt cute, might delete later,” he tweeted along with a photo of him in costume.