Dr. Phil Blasts 'Spoiled' Woman Who Licked Toilet Seat for 'Coronavirus Challenge' on TikTok

Dr. Phil McGraw couldn’t hold back his disdain when he interviewed TikTok star Ava Louise, who infuriated the nation by licking an airplane toilet seat in a “coronavirus challenge” viral video.

On an episode on his talk show that aired Thursday, the 21-year-old TikTok star talked to McGraw, who confronted her about the “unhygienic” challenge she took part in and why she decided to attend spring break in Miami amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking virtually from his home as he practiced social distancing, McGraw questioned Louise’s motives.

“One, I had way dirtier things in my mouth that whole spring break,” she replied. “Two, I bleached [the toilet]. Three, private plane. I flew down on my sugar daddy’s plane with my best friend. So really, it wasn’t that dirty. I wasn’t putting myself or anyone else at risk.”

Louise then said she created the challenge to make headlines.

“I was, like, really annoyed that corona was getting more publicity than me,” she said.

RELATED: TikTok User Films Herself Licking Airplane Toilet Seat in Attempt to Go Viral amid Coronavirus

“So you lied to people?” McGraw asked the influencer, who replied, “Yeah, I think that’s what the media is doing I think with this entire virus.”

“It’s funny because I created the fake news myself,” Louise said, adding she felt like she “represents” Gen Z. “I basically took things that your generation and boomers are scared of and I capitalized off of it.”

Later in the episode, McGraw asked Louise if she’s concerned about putting people at risk by going outside and perpetuating the spread of the virus. Louise claimed that the entire coronavirus pandemic is a hoax and that she “wouldn’t be surprised” if McGraw is “a part of the Illuminati, or whatever government officials are pushing this virus.”

“I was with thousands of people at Spring Break,” she added in an effort to rationalize her actions. “I was kissing people, I was acting out, I was being promiscuous … and nothing happened.”

She added: “You’re calling me selfish? But like you’re the ones who are concerned because you’re concerned about yourselves because you’re the ones who could die.”

McGraw then questioned if Louise was putting on an act for attention, telling her, “You can’t be this ignorant.”

RELATED: Influencer Who Participated in Toilet Licking Challenge Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

As the conversation got more heated, McGraw asked, “If you infect one person that loses their life, is it worth it for you to have this attention?”

“Yeah,” Louise said. “I’m hearing you talk and you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re going to kill somebody,’ like you know what? I’ll pull up and I’ll cough on you. Like I’m just tired of it! This is ridiculous!”

“What’s ridiculous is your spoiled and entitled attitude,” McGraw fired back.

He explained the danger of the current health crisis, all backed by data and facts, but Louise said she “wasn’t buying it.”

McGraw concluded, “What you’re saying is infuriating the people who are losing loved ones.”

As of Friday afternoon, there were at least 85,724 cases and 1,275 deaths attributed to the respiratory disease in the U.S., which overtook China this week as the nation with the most cases, according to data from The New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.