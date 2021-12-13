Dr. Oz Show to Be Replaced by Daughter Daphne Oz's Cooking Show amid Host's Senate Run

The Dr. Oz Show will end after 13 seasons, Sony announced about two weeks after Mehmet Oz revealed his Senate campaign

The Dr. Oz Show is coming to an end amid host Mehmet Oz's senate run, Sony confirmed on Monday.

The controversial TV personality, 61, made the official announcement that he is launching a Republican campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania late last month. His titular talk show will conclude in January, at which time his daughter Daphne Oz's show, The Good Taste, will fill his slot.

The Good Taste, which began as a segment on The Dr. Oz Show, will be co-hosted by Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa. The syndicated show will premiere on Jan. 17, after Oz's last day on Jan. 14.

"Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years," Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales, Sony Pictures Television, said in a press release. "We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

Daphne and Mehmet Oz Daphne and Mehmet Oz | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"There is no better time for a show like The Good Dish," added Amy Chiaro, Executive Producer and Stacy Rader, co-Executive Producer of the series. "Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It's the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes."

The Dr. Oz Show launched in 2009 after Oz made a name for himself as a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

While it helped propel the cardiothoracic surgeon's television career, the show also proved controversial at times, with Oz frequently being accused of promoting unproven medical treatments and making false or misleading scientific claims.

In 2015, a group of doctors sent a letter to New York's Columbia University — where Oz has served as professor and vice-chair of the department of surgery — demanding his dismissal for promoting what they called "quack treatments."

Dr. Oz Dr. Oz | Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

He announced his senate ambitions in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner, in which he wrote that he is launching his campaign "to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

Writing that the COVID-19 pandemic had ultimately led him to enter the Pennsylvania Senate race, Oz said many of the more-than 750,000 American COVID-19 deaths were "preventable."

"Dissenting opinions from leading scholars were ridiculed and canceled so their ideas could not be disseminated," Oz said. "Instead, the government mandated policies that caused unnecessary suffering. The public was patronized and misled instead of empowered. We were told to lock down quietly and let those in charge take care of the rest."

According to the Federal Communications Commission, candidates running for office must receive equal airtime, which made his show a potential problem. At the time he announced, however, Oz was not a "legally qualified candidate" because he had not yet qualified for a place on the ballot, an FCC spokesperson told PEOPLE.