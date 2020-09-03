The Dr. Oz Show Resumes Production in Studio amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Oz and his crew started filming the show remotely in March after a staffer reportedly contracted COVID-19

The Dr. Oz Show is heading back to the studio, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Dr. Mehmet Oz and a limited number of crew members reunited this week to film the hit medical talk show in the studio for the first time since March. Season 12 of the show kicks off Sept. 14.

In order to adhere to safety guidelines put in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live studio audience during tapings. Any staffers not needed in the studio will continue to work from home for the immediate future.

The show, which is starting production on season 12, is filming from the CBS building in New York City. A rep for Dr. Oz also says staffers are constantly being tested for COVID-19, and the set is completely new. Dr. Oz will also have a fully functioning studio in his home.

Oz and his crew started filming the show remotely in March after a staffer reportedly contracted COVID-19. According to Page Six, Amy Chiaro, showrunner of The Dr. Oz Show, sent an email alerting staff that one employee had tested positive for the virus after experiencing "subtle" symptoms.

Several late-night shows, including The Tonight Show, The Late Show and The Late Late Show have also resumed in-studio production.