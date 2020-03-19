Dr. Oz to Host Show from Home After Staffer Contracts Coronavirus: Report

Dr. Mehmet Oz will be filming his daytime talk show from home after a staffer allegedly contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Page Six reported Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Amy Chiaro, showrunner of The Dr. Oz Show, sent an email to the full staff on Wednesday and alerted them that one employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

The staffer reportedly worked out of the New York City office and had a dry cough. While his symptoms were “subtle,” the staffer was sent home last Thursday and Dr. Oz, 59, suggested he be tested.

According to Page Six, Chairo said that to their knowledge, the staffer is the only employee that has been tested for coronavirus thus far.

While Dr. Oz suspended his live studio audience last week, he has had guests on the show since the staffer was sent home Thursday. He has also recently guest co-hosted The View.

Reps for The Dr. Oz Show did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many talk shows have paused production, such as The Wendy Williams Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tamron Hall Show, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

While The View currently remains on-air without a live studio audience, co-host Joy Behar has taken a break from the ABC talk show to remain healthy, while Whoopi Goldberg is moderating via video feed from her New Jersey home.

Many other TV stars are also working from home, including Savannah Guthrie, who anchored the Today show from her basement after coming down with a mild sore throat and runny nose.

Al Roker also did the weather report from his home after a 3rd Hour of Today staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

