Dr. Anthony Fauci Reacts to Brad Pitt's Portrayal of Him on SNL: 'He Did a Great Job'

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Brad Pitt did a "great job" portraying him on Saturday Night Live.

During an interview on Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia, Fauci, 79, happily shared, "I think he did great. I mean, I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt."

Fauci explained, "He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

While Fauci was quite pleased with the skit, he said on Un Nuevo Dia that he was most impressed with Pitt, 56, for thanking health care workers.

"I think he showed that he is really a class guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers. So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person," said Fauci.

When asked if Pitt's skit reflected his true feelings, Fauci chuckled and slyly said, "Everything he said on SNL is what's going on. He did a pretty good job of putting everything together."

Pitt kicked off SNL's second at-home episode, which was without a host, in a cold open during which he portrayed the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

In an address about the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt's Fauci responded to President Donald Trump's recent comments. "There has been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus," he said, adding that he wanted to clarify “what the president was trying to say."

The NBC show used real footage of Trump's speeches about the coronavirus, specifically how there would be a vaccine "relatively soon."

"Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, 'I’ll be over relatively soon' and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off," Pitt as Fauci said.

Later on, he also mentioned the speculation about the future of his job. "Yeah, I’m getting fired. But until then, I'm going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever's listening," he said. "And when I hear things like, 'The virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod challenge,' I'll be there to say, 'Please don't.' "

To conclude the cold open, Pitt took off his wig and glasses to thank Fauci.

"And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the frontline. And now live, kinda, from all across America, it's Saturday night."

Earlier this month, Fauci said he would want Pitt to portray him on SNL during a CNN interview. "Oh, Brad Pitt, of course," Fauci said when asked about which celebrity he would like to see play him.