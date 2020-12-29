Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive for COVID-19: He Is 'Under Surveillance'

Drew Pinsky, known popularly as Dr. Drew, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The radio and TV personality revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing that he is “feeling better.” The post, written alongside a photo of Pinsky in bed, also said his wife, Susan Sailer Pinsky, tested negative.

“Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positive day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative #2020 #covid19 #youlive,” read the caption. “Drew is home, under surveillance and fever is down. Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon.”

Earlier this year, 62-year-old Pinsky garnered controversy for comments he made regarding the coronavirus outbreak. During a TV interview on March 2, he called the pandemic “a press-induced panic” and compared the virus to the common flu.

“Way less serious than influenza — that should be the headline,” he said during the interview with KTLA-TV.

A month later, as the illness spread rapidly across the world, he apologized for his earlier comments.

“My early comments about equating coronavirus and influenza were wrong,” he said in a video shared on YouTube and social media. “They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that.”

The U.S. is currently experiencing a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases amid the holiday season, with Dr. Anthony Fauci recently telling Americans that the number of new COVID-19 cases each day “has just gotten out of control in many respects.”

The COVID Tracking Project shows that 121,235 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Monday, the highest number since the onset of the ongoing pandemic. In addition, the U.S. reported 162,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,491 deaths.

As of Dec. 29, over 19.3 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and at least 335,141 have died, according to a New York Times database.