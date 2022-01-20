Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery Is Engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

The couple first started dating in 2019 after meeting through friends

Former Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, recently announced that they were engaged.

The couple shared the news in the "Births, marriages and deaths" section of the U.K's The Times on Thursday.

"The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex," the announcement reads.

The outlet included a story on their romance, revealing that Michelle, 40, and Jasper, 34, first started dating in 2019 after meeting through friends.

They later made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival, The Times reported.

Dockery is best known for starring as Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, which aired for six seasons during its television reign between 2010 and 2015.

In 2019, she reprised her role for the breakout big-screen sequel and is now set to star in the film's sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, in March 2022.

As for Jasper, he works as a film and television producer, as well as a music manager in London, according to his LinkedIn page. In 2020, he co-founded the music-focused production company, Day One Pictures.

Previously, Jasper served as Creative Development Director of the global talent management company YMU Group, and a Record Executive at Island Records and Sony Music. He was also the manager for singer Louis Tomlinson, who was one of the members of One Direction.

This is the second time that Dockery has been engaged.