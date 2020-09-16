Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay Marries Her Harlots Costar Ziggy Heath

Jessica Brown Findlay is a married woman!

The Downton Abbey actress tied the knot with her former Harlots costar Ziggy Heath over the weekend, Findlay revealed on Instagram Monday — which was also her 31st birthday.

Findlay shared a black-and-white photo from the special day, in which she wore a three-quarter-length sleeve wedding dress embellished with lace and a small beaded headband in her swept-up hair.

She shared a second photo as well, exhibiting her excitement as she jumped on a bed, wearing a strapless red dress.

"♥️wins every time," Findlay wrote in the caption for the sweet snapshots. "A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you. ♥️"

On Saturday, Findlay shared more photos from her and Heath's ceremony on her Instagram Story, as captured by a fan Instagram account.

Two black-and-white photos showed the actor carrying Findlay out of the church as both smiled widely, and a third photo showed the newlyweds inside the church in an embrace. "We did it," Findlay had written atop the last shot, as captured by the fan account, along with their wedding date, September 12, 2020.

Findlay is perhaps best known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley on the drama series Downton Abbey, but also starred as Charlotte Wells in Harlots — on which Heath played Sam Holland. Findlay has also recently appeared in Castlevania and Brave New World.