Get Ready for Downton Abbey's Finale by Revisiting the Show's Best Zingers!

Downton Abbey may be coming to a close, but these zingers will live on forever.

From the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) to Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), the Crawley home has been home to plenty of pithy comments, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look back at the best insults from six seasons of the period drama.

Mary, after praising one of Edith’s (Laura Carmichael) plans, reveals she isn’t actually being supportive: “A monkey will type out the Bible if you leave long enough.” But in a different scene, Edith strikes back when Mary asks if her sister can manage without them for the afternoon: “I can manage without you for as long as you want,” Edith says sarcastically.

Among the major claims made in these zingers: The Dowager Countess has never been wrong, Edith isn’t suited for love and the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) doesn’t have an original thought in his head (he just repeats what he’s read in the paper). Ouch!

What big zingers will be included in the Downton Abbey‘s finale?

Find out when the series finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on PBS Masterpiece.