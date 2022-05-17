See the Downton Abbey Cast Then and Now

Michelle Dockery joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Lady Mary Talbot when the series premiered in 2010. Throughout the show's six seasons, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and three consecutive Emmy Awards.

Since the show wrapped in 2015, Dockery has appeared on TNT's Good Behavior in 2016, Netflix's Godless (where she earned her fourth Emmy nod) in 2017, and Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ in 2020.

Now, she's reprising her role as the eldest daughter of Robert the Earl of Grantham and Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey.