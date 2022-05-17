See the Downton Abbey Cast Then and Now
It's been 12 years since the original Downton Abbey series premiered in 2010. While the historical drama made a comeback in 2019 for a film adaptation, here's what the cast has been up to ahead of their reprisals in Downton Abbey: A New Era
Michelle Dockery as Mary Talbot
Michelle Dockery joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Lady Mary Talbot when the series premiered in 2010. Throughout the show's six seasons, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and three consecutive Emmy Awards.
Since the show wrapped in 2015, Dockery has appeared on TNT's Good Behavior in 2016, Netflix's Godless (where she earned her fourth Emmy nod) in 2017, and Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ in 2020.
Now, she's reprising her role as the eldest daughter of Robert the Earl of Grantham and Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey.
Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley
Hugh Bonneville played Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, on the original series. During the course of the show, he earned two consecutive Emmy nominations and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Bonneville has since appeared in 2017's Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy as well as 2014's Paddington and its 2018 sequel.
He returned as Robert Crawley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and is slated to do so again in its New Era sequel.
Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley
Dame Maggie Smith played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, when the series first premiered in 2010. During her time on the show, Smith won three Emmy Awards out of the five she was nominated for in the best supporting actress category in 2011, 2012, and 2016.
Smith already had an Academy Award-winning career prior to the start of the series, but since its wrap in 2015, she has taken on several other notable roles.
Some of her most recent work includes the reprisal of her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall from the Harry Potter films to voice a 2018 video game from the franchise. That same year, she also voiced voiced Lady Bluebury in Sherlock Gnomes.
She played Violet Crawley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and is slated to do so again in its New Era sequel.
Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley
Elizabeth McGovern joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham. While starring on the show, she earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award.
Since the series ended, McGovern has appeared in several films including 2019's War of the Worlds — but prior to her Downton Abbey debut, she already had a number of acting credits (including her Academy Award-nominated performance in 1981's musical film Ragtime.)
She reprised her role as Cora Crawley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.
Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham
Laura Carmichael played Lady Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, on the original Downton Abbey series. It was this role that brought her worldwide recognition.
Since the series wrapped in 2015, Carmichael has appeared in the 2016 British thriller Marcella and The Secrets She Keeps in 2020.
She played Edith Pelham again in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its New Era sequel.
Jim Carter as Charles Carson
Jim Carter joined the original Downton Abbey cast as butler Charles Carson when the series first premiered in 2010. For his role, he earned four consecutive Emmy Award nominations from 2012 to 2015.
Since the series wrapped, Carter has acted in and voiced a number of roles including 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. Prior, he famously appeared in 1998's Shakespeare in Love alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.
He reprised his role as Charlie Carson in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its New Era sequel.
Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson
Phyllis Logan joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Elsie Carson when the series first premiered in 2010.
Since the series wrapped in 2015, Logan has had roles in TV and film titles such as Bones, Doctor Who, and The Adventures of Paddington.
She later reprised her role as Elsie Carson in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in 2022's New Era sequel.
Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates
Joanne Froggatt joined the original Downton Abbey cast as head housemaid Anna Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. She received three Emmy Award nominations for her role in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category.
With more than a decade of professional acting experience under her belt prior to her run on Downton Abbey, the series further propelled Froggatt into stardom when it wrapped in 2015.
Since then, she has voiced Wendy on Bob the Builder for several years — in addition to nabbing TV and film roles including the 2017 biopic Mary Shelley opposite Elle Fanning.
In addition, she was recruited to reprise Anna Bates in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.
Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey
Penelope Wilton played Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, on the show. She, on behalf of the cast, won three of five Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.
While Wilton has held a few roles since the series wrapped in 2015, she had an extensive career on stage prior — receiving six Olivier Award nominations and wining best actress for Taken at Midnight.
She also reprised her role as Isobel Grey in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in A New Era.
Brendan Coyle as John Bates
Brendan Coyle joined the Downton Abbey cast as John Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. He earned an Emmy Award nomination in the best supporting actor category for his role in 2012.
While Coyle has appeared in a few TV and film titles after the series wrapped in 2015, he had an accomplished career on stage prior — winning an Olivier Award for his role in The Weir in 1999.
In addition, he was recruited to reprise John Bates in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will play the role again in its 2022 sequel.
Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow
Robert James-Collier joined the original Downton Abbey cast as footman Thomas Barrow when the series premiered in 2010. This marked one of the actor's first leading roles after landing a part on Coronation Street prior.
After the series came to a close, James-Collier appeared in TV and film titles such as 2016's The Level and 2017's The Ritual.
He reprised his role as Thomas Barrow in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.
Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker
Sophie McShera played assistant cook Daisy Parker on the series.
Following the show's finale in 2015, McShera played Drizella Tremaine in Cinderella that same year. She also appeared in a few episodes of The Queen's Gambit as Miss Graham in 2020.
She reprised the part of Daisy Mason in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.
Allen Leech as Tom Branson
Allen Leech played chauffeur Tom Branson on the original series.
Since the show wrapped in 2015, Leech has appeared in a number of titles — most notably as Paul Prenter in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody alongside Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.
He later returned to the franchise as Tom Branson in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its sequel.
Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore
Lesley Nicol joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Beryl Patmore, known as the Crawley family's "Queen of the Kitchen."
Since the series ended, she has appeared in a number of titles including Supernatural and Beecham House alongside Tom Bateman.
She played Beryl Patmore in the 2019 Downton Abbey film and will again its 2022 sequel.
Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley
Kevin Doyle joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Joseph Molesly when the series first premiered in 2010.
Following the show's ending, he has appeared in several titles including 2015's Happy Valley and Netflix's The Witcher in 2021.
He returned as Joseph Molesley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its sequel.