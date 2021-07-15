Dove Cameron recently said that identifying as "queer" best suits her after previously coming out as bisexual last year

Dove Cameron on How Her Life Has Changed Since Coming Out as Queer: 'I'm Living My Life More Bare'

Dove Cameron is continuing to come to a better understanding of who she is.

Joining PEOPLE in 10 on Thursday, Cameron opens up about how her life has changed since coming out as queer. "I have allowed myself to be more seen and supported and held than I had previously," says the Descendants star, 25. "I've always been exactly the same. Like, I've never pretended to be anything that I wasn't."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adds the Schmigadoon! star: "But through the public acknowledgement of my sexuality, I feel like I'm living my life more bare, which feels really vulnerable, but I'm also trying to be okay with that."

Cameron came out as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live session in 2020, but recently told Gay Times that "queer" is the label that best suits her.

"I'm not a label person, but I would say that I am queer and that's probably my most accurate way to represent myself," she said in the publication's summer issue. "With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with. I'm choosing to love myself, to be who I am every day and not edit myself depending on the room that I'm in. I'm making no apologies for who I am. I'm not saying it slightly differently to make people more comfortable."

dove cameron Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Liv and Maddie alum recalled being "really nervous" to come out, but "one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realized I wasn't," she said.

"When you are who you are, you assume people see that," she told Gay Times. "And then you realize, 'No, I have to come out, otherwise people aren't gonna know.'"

Last month, Cameron celebrated her first Pride Month since publicly coming out.