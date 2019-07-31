Dove Cameron on Split from Ex-Fiancé Ryan McCartan: 'The Very Low-Lows, I Did Not Make Public'

Dove Cameron is opening up about her abrupt split from then-fiancé Ryan McCartan in 2016.

In a new interview with Seventeen, the 23-year-old opened up about feeling pressured to “make everything look perfect all the time” during her relationship with her Liv and Maddie costar.

“It was my first ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen,” she told the outlet. “A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public.”

“I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear,” she continued. “People thought I was sharing loads, but I hardly shared anything.”

Cameron and McCartan, 26, met on the Disney Channel show and got engaged in April 2016 after dating for three years. Less than six months after the engagement announcement, they revealed on Twitter that they had gone their separate ways.

“Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants,” McCartan tweeted in October 2016. “We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.”

Tweeted Cameron at the time, “Thank you for your support & full hearts in this very intense & human time. There’s a lot love between Ryan & I. Life is beautiful & long.”

McCartan later told the Allegedly podcast that the split was “really hard.”

“It just plain out sucks,” he said. “I still love her very much, but c’est la f—ing vie. That’s just kind of how it goes. Time heals everything.”

The Dumplin’ actress has since moved on with another love interest — costar Thomas Doherty from the Descendants franchise. She told Seventeen that this relationship “has been different than anything” she’s ever experienced with someone else.

“I know this is cheesy, but honestly, right from the moment we met, it felt like the earth moved, for both of us,” she gushed about her 24-year-old boyfriend. “He told me he loved me within a week of meeting me, and has never taken a step back from that statement.”

“He’s a pure soul,” she added. “A well-intended, completely innocent source of care and generosity, humility and never-ending patience. I’ve never experienced an equality like we have, a real admission of who and what we are together and the guttural knowing that this is right.”

The two have been dating since February 2017 after they met on the set of Descendants 2.

“It was not right away,” she previously told PEOPLE Now. “It was one of those natural evolutions. He’s a lovely, lovely person.”

Cameron’s costar and close friend Sofia Carson said the chemistry between the two was obvious from the get-go.

“It was secret to everyone else but me. For a while, it was a secret that she wanted to keep,” Carson said. “It was also kind of obvious. She was trying to keep it a secret, but it was very obvious as well.”

In her interview with Seventeen, Cameron called Doherty her “rock.”

“Every thought or feeling I have, no matter how strange or dark or heavy, he is a safe space for me, a never-ending well of patience and generosity,” she said. “He is my world.”