Doubling Down with the Derricos returns to TLC next month

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 Supertease: Karen and Deon Consider Moving to the Country

The Derricos are back for round three!

Season 3 of the family's TLC reality series Doubling Down with the Derricos is set to premiere Feb. 22 on the network. In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the new supertease for the season, Karen, Deon and their 14 children navigate everything from potty training to teen dating.

The couple share kids Darian, 16, Derrick, 11, 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

"Having 14 children, it is so exhausting, especially when you have multiple multiples," Karen says in the new clip.

"So now that they're growing and becoming more active, they're like Tasmanian devils around the house," Deon adds, though his wife then teases, "Don't be calling my babies no devils!"

Doubling Down with the Derricos Credit: TLC

Next, Deon tries to show his kids a favorite old hobby of his: roller skating. "When I was growing up we met at the skating rink," he says.

However, his family isn't as into the concept. "At first it was funny but now, I think Derrico's going through a midlife crisis," Karen jokes, while one of their daughters adds, "This isn't the 80s Poppy, you're past your prime."

They then begin the process of potty training their triplets, while Darian and Derrick both go on dates at a movie theater. "I cannot believe that our oldest children are already thinking about dating," Karen tells the cameras.

Karen is also navigating her own problems, admitting to her husband that she "can't calm down." In turn, Deon suggests she talk to a therapist.

"How much do you think you can handle before something starts to go?" the therapist asks in the next scene.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Derrico family | Credit: TLC

The Derricos also document their family trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Karen reveals that she is trying to get the family to make a move to the state where she is from, but Deon isn't sold on it.

"Moving to South Carolina is going to be a hard sell because it is hard to take city people into the country," Karen says.

Plus, her mother-in-law, whom they affectionately call "GG," is refusing to move altogether.

"I'm not moving. Never," she says, as her son adds to the cameras, "I'm torn between the two top women in my life, and I'm in the hot seat."

And the children are conflicted as well. "GG's a part of all of us so I don't want to leave her behind, then something happens and we're not there," one of her grandsons says, beginning to choke up.

"GG is that missing piece. She's that glue," he adds after GG begins not feeling well and the camera pans to a hospital hallway.