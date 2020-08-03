Doubling Down with the Derricos: Mom Karen Spends '$3,500 a Month' to Feed 14 Children

Karen and Deon Derrico share 14 children, composed of quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins

Keeping the Derrico household running is a team effort.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere of TLC's new series Doubling Down with the Derricos, parents Karen and Deon Derrico get their 14 children ready to start their day — but it's no easy task.

"Mornings here at the Derricos house, it's like a ballet," Karen says. "It's chaotic. We have to constantly be on them: 'Have a seat, eat your breakfast, let's get everything together.' It's definitely a job when they get down."

Making sure everyone is dressed and fed can feel like an Olympic sport at times — an expensive one.

"The amount of money that we spend on groceries, oh my gosh," Karen says. "$2,500-$3,500 a month, easy."

"In a week we go through 15 boxes of waffles, 20 rolls of toilet paper," Deon adds.

Karen, a stay-at-home mother, and Deon, a real estate investor, share 14 children: two singletons, quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins — all of whom were conceived naturally.

Image zoom TLC

"We both have multiples on both sides of our family," Deon explains. "But we have the most multiples that anyone has ever heard of."

"After our oldest, I had two miscarriages," Karen adds. "Once I became pregnant, the doctor started me on progesterone to sustain my pregnancy. But all of our children were naturally convinced. Not one round of IVF."

The series, which has been in development and production for over a year, follows the couple as they await the arrival of their triplets. But when Karen is told she has to spend the rest of her pregnancy in the hospital at 24 weeks, Deon is left to manage the household and take care of 11 children, ranging from 2-14 years old, all on his own.

"This is us, this is our life," Karen says. "We chose to have a large family, we also chose to make sure that we can provide for our large family."