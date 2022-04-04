"I know that I have to get better for my family," Karen Derrico says in the sneak peek

Doubling Down with the Derricos' Karen Attends Therapy Session to 'Get Help' After Miscarriage

Karen Derrico is taking some time to focus on herself.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the mom of 14 decides to see a therapist to help her cope with her recent miscarriage. Karen reveals that the pregnancy loss was her "third consecutive" miscarriage and her "7th total."

"Before we start, I apologize, I don't mean anything by this by me asking — do you happen to have children?" Karen asks before diving into her feelings.

While the therapist says she's a grandma, joking that she has "children who have children," she discloses that she has never personally experienced a pregnancy loss.

Karen Derrico Credit: TLC

"Self-care is one of my major hurdles that I can't ever seem to cross," Karen says during a confessional interview. "I know that I need help, but most importantly, I know that I have to get better for my family."

Stay-at-home mom Karen and her real estate investor husband Deon share children Darian, 16, Derrick, 11, 10-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

Karen and Deon first opened up about her miscarriage in June 2021, telling PEOPLE that while they were heartbroken over the loss, they were doing their best to stay positive.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Derrico family | Credit: TLC

"Even though we aren't strangers to miscarriages, it's still a tough heartbreak to endure! Our hearts are broken and pieces of it go out to others that have endured this pain," the couple said in a statement.

"However, we must continue to thank God for our children and many other blessings that we have, and in addition, we stay prayed up!"