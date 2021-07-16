“Having my child under surgery, literally all day, it’s unimaginable,” Deon Derrico says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the TLC show

Doubling Down with the Derricos: 4-Year-Old Diez's Skull Surgery Could Extend to 10 Hours

Karen and Deon Derrico are facing one of their toughest challenges yet.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the parents of 14 are standing by as they wait for their 4-year-old son Diez to come out of surgery, which he is undergoing in order to have his elongated skull reshaped.

As they wait, however, Karen, 41, and Deon, 50, become worried that the surgery is taking longer than expected.

"I am definitely getting concerned, because they said four to six hours and with Dawsyn when they said four to six, it was really four to six," Karen says in the new clip, referencing a procedure that 1½-year-old Dawsyn previously had done.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Credit: TLC

"I'm concerned with the fact that it clearly has gone past the time frame that they said, so is it that they don't want to alarm us with things that are still problematic? Or is it just that for whatever reason it's just taking longer than they had originally guesstimated it would take?" Deon says.

"That concerns me," he adds. "I just have to wonder, is that the situation with us right now?"

Later in the clip, Deon films himself at the eight-hour mark.

"So it's been a long day, a very, very long day. We were told it would be about six hours — now it's eight and now we've been told that it's going to be potentially two more," he says, breaking down in tears. "Having my child under surgery, literally all day, it's unimaginable."

Doubling Down with the Derricos Karen and Deon Derrico with son Diez | Credit: TLC

He continues, "Neither one of us said anything about fear of what's going to happen or what will happen, even though I know we were both thinking it. I can't help but to picture his little innocent face."

Deon then reflects on not being able to give his son a hug before he went under.

"I didn't get a chance to give him my see you later hug, like [Karen] was able to do because of course abruptly it was changed," he says. "Out of all the things I've ever fought in my life, this has to be the hardest one."