Doubling Down with the Derricos: Karen Worries About Son's Appetite amid Skull Surgery Recovery

On the TLC series, 4-year-old Diez recently underwent surgery to have his elongated skull reshaped

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, Karen and Deon's toddler joins them for a virtual doctor's appointment two weeks after the procedure. While speaking with the doctor, the couple — who are parents to 14 kids — shares some of their concerns regarding Diez's recovery.

First, the doctor asks how Diez has been "behaving" following his surgery. "He's definitely getting back to himself active-wise, but his appetite hasn't come back yet," Karen says. "I wanted to know, is that something we should kind of be alerted for?"

Deon notes that Diez "just eats like a bird" by taking "little nibbles here and there," as Karen adds that their son is mainly eating foods such as rice and crackers.

"Let me just ask you: Is he going to the bathroom, like, regularly?" the doctor asks, to which Karen replies, "It's really small."

"There's nothing inherent in what he went through that should make it difficult for him to eat or should make him not want to eat," the doctor says. "The things you want to look out for are just things that are getting in his way, like constipation. And if I were there with you, I'd love to listen to his belly."

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Karen, Deon Are Concerned for Son at Post-Surgery Appointment Credit: TLC

During a confessional, Karen expresses her dislike for virtual doctor appointments. "I am used to getting in my car and going to see the doctor, and [being] able to let them see and touch and feel, so we can have a better understanding of what's going on," she says. "But through this virtual stuff, it just makes it harder."

Doubling Down with the Derricos follows Karen and Deon as they balance the challenges of raising their many children together. In addition to Diez, they share Darian, 15, Derrick, 10, 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, Dior, 4, and 1-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

The show's second season has showcased health issues surrounding Diez, who underwent surgery to have his elongated skull reshaped.