The couple continues to search for answers about their 4-year-old son's elongated head shape

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Deon and Karen Are 'Angry' Diez's Head Shape 'Was Overlooked'

Deon and Karen Derrico are seeking answers about their 4-year-old son Diez's elongated head shape.

On next week's episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the parents of 14 return home after taking Diez to the doctor, where a measurement was taken of the little boy's head on a 3D scanner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The average head should be 80 cm. They don't even want it to be 70 — that's considered low. His is 65," Deon, 50, tells his mother, GG, in an exclusive sneak peek. "The skull fused too fast and if it fused too fast, that means it's just growing the length, but it's not growing the normal width."

The real estate investor says a "laundry list of things" could be affected as a result, including Diez's "sight" and "his cognitive abilities."

"It could potentially, a small percentage could [result in] death," he says — a terrifying possibility that GG is shocked to hear.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Credit: TLC

In a confessional, the grandmother says she knew Diez's "head was a little extra-long, but I never thought it was something so serious. It's a little frightening, because I worry about having any issues with the head."

As for how mama Karen is feeling about what her young son could be facing down the road? "I'm angry, and I'm trying to be grateful that whatever it is is caught now," she admits.

Deon is also upset, wishing they had been "advised" earlier on about Diez's skull.

"I just feel like someone should have advised us with his head," he says. "We would have never overlooked such a thing. We would have never brushed this off under the rug. That's the part that has me pissed off. Let us go to a professional who would have seen the issues that we have right now. And we wouldn't have to potentially have a surgery done."

"There should have been someone saying, 'Hey, it's very common in multiple babies. You should have that checked out,'" he says to cameras. "You can't imagine how that angers me, that this was overlooked by so many people."

Doubling Down with the Derricos Credit: TLC

Sitting down with GG, Karen, 41, says that the doctor thinks surgery will be necessary for Diez. "We got to go to UCLA and see what they're going to say," she tells her mother-in-law.

Recalling the earlier appointment, Deon says they "had to turn [Diez] sideways just for [the doctor] to get a complete imaging of his head. He could not sit in there the normal way. And to watch him, he's sitting there, he's smiling. He's clueless," he continues, getting emotional. "He's clueless to what's going on."

The news also upsets GG, who begins "hyperventilating" and steps away.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Derrico family | Credit: TLC

Karen and Deon share children Darian, 15, Derrick, 10, 9-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 7-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 1 1/2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

In the season 2 supertease debuted exclusively by PEOPLE in April, a doctor sat down with the couple to discuss Diez's potential diagnosis.

"His head is very elongated — that may be a thing called sagittal craniosynostosis," the doctor said in the clip. "It can cause coordination issues, developmental delays. We're going to put you [in touch] with a team of neurosurgeons in UCLA."