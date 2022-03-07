"We've got a lot going on already," Karen Derricos says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Doubling Down with the Derricos

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Deon Gets the Twins a Puppy Without Telling Wife Karen

Karen Derricos isn't too happy with husband Deon Derricos over his not-so-little surprise gift for their twins.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Doubling Down with the Derricos, Deon and Karen host a birthday party for their 10-year-old twins, Dallas and Denver. As it came time to open gifts, Deon says has a "small" surprise for their growing boys that not even Karen knows about.

"We do have a gift for you and it's a small gift, but it is here," says Deon, who then bends to pick up a puppy.

Everyone in the room erupts in cheers, though Karen appears visibly unamused. She even gives Deon an annoyed look while they are in a joint confessional.

"But c'mon! You got to take this little puppy," Deon says to Karen. "I mean, he's the cutest little thing. He just wants a home. He just wants someone to love him."

Karen responds, "If that's what's going to bring everybody together in South Carolina, I am good for it."

Back at the party, a family member asks Karen if she's "ready" for the furry new addition to their family.

"Hell no! No!" says Karen. "I kept telling Derrico: every single time we have a baby, he want [sic] to get a dog."

Adds Karen, "No! We've got a lot going on already. I am not ready for another puppy right now."

Karen and Deon already have a full house. In addition to twins Dallas and Denver, the couple has 12 other children: Darian, 16, Derrick, 11, 8-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 4-year-old Diez and Dior, and 2-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

Doubling Down with the Derricos is currently on its third season. The family's TLC series documents Karen and Deon as they navigate the ups and downs of parenthood with their massive brood.

In a recent episode, Karen revealed she's expecting her 15th child. The baby news comes after she suffered a miscarriage in late 2020.