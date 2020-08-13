Double Shot at Love : Vinny Is All Over 'Flirty Bottle Girl' Olivia in Miami — See Maria's Reaction

At this point, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio are pretty comfortable hanging with their exes — so why not throw another one into the mix?

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the two head to Miami with the rest of the cast for the weekend. And who do they happen to run into at dinner on night one? Olivia, a bottle girl that Vinny infamously flirted with on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

"Well, well, well — look who it is, " he says as she approaches their table with shots.

The two immediately start flirting — right in front of Maria Elizondo, Vinny's ex/current hookup.

"The girl that you cheated on your girlfriend with ends up working at the same restaurant that we go to, on the same night that we go there," Pauly recaps in a confessional. "What the f---?"

"Olivia, she is a flirty bottle girl — she gets people into trouble," Vinny admits. And though he insists the two never hooked up, he's all over her in the clip.

"See, this is what Miami girls do to you, bro," he says. "They get you f---ing lit, and then you cheat."

The two keep flirting, seemingly oblivious to Maria, who busies herself with several glasses of wine.

"Vinny and Maria act like they don't give a f--- about each other emotionally. But I'm looking over, and Maria's pissed," Nikki Hall remarks. "At this point, I'm like, she likes him — she's just not admitting it."