Double Shot at Love: Vinny Guadagnino Flies Solo in Season 3 Sneak Peek — See Him Meet the Ladies

Vinny Guadagnino is in the building.

Season 3 of the Jersey Shore star's dating show with fellow guido Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio premieres Thursday on MTV, and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at night one. In the clip, Vinny makes his rounds to meet the 17 ladies vying for his heart, with Pauly and his girlfriend Nikki Hall — a match made in seasons 1 and 2 of Double Shot — on hand to help out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First up, Vinny gets to know flight attendant Kortni with a flirty conversation about the mile high club. "I think Kortni is just like, adorable," he says in a confessional afterwards. "I think she's really pretty. She's also just like — she's not trying to be anyone else except herself."

Double Shot at Love: Vinny Guadagnino Flies Solo in Season 3 Sneak Peek — See Him Meet the Ladies Credit: MTV

He also seems to hit it off with Akielia, a full-time nurse, before making his way to the bar for another drink. There, he recognizes one of the contestants, Jovanna, who works at a club in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"Jovanna has always been like, the hot bottle waitress," he tells cameras. "When I saw her, she used to serve me, I'd be like, 'Damn. Out of all the girls in the club I want her, but she's not going to want me. I'm just like, the stupid idiot that's fist-pumping.' So I felt like she was a little out of my league."

But just when things seem to be going smoothly, Vinny suddenly slips away without explanation.

"All these women are here for Vinny and he just dips?" Pauly says. "It's like, where'd you disappear to? What a chooch!"