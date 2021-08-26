Double Shot at Love Season 3: Meet the 17 Women Vying for Vinny Guadagnino's Heart
Season 3 of Double Shot at Love, the reality series from Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Vinny, premieres Sept. 16 on MTV
Double Shot at Love is back for round three!
The third season of Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino's MTV reality series premieres Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new trailer and cast members.
Following two successful seasons that helped Pauly, 41, find love, the focus is now on finding the perfect match for his Jersey Shore costar, Vinny, 33.
"Let's find this guy a wifey!" Pauly says in the teaser, before Vinny holds up a shot glass to toast the 17 women competing for his heart. "To a double shot at love!" he says.
"Vinny is so hot I would bake cookies off his body," one of the contestants later tells the cameras.
The new clip also teases Pauly's relationship with former Double Shot contestant Nikki Hall, whom he has been dating since season 2 wrapped last year
"Sick of this third wheel stuff," Pauly jokes to Vinny at one point.
Pauly and Nikki, 28, then lean in for a romantic kiss before Vinny interjects, "Hey hey it's not about you!"
Of course, the season wouldn't be complete without a cameo from their former Jersey Shore costars
"Party's here," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi yells as she enters the room alongside Jenni "JWoww" Farley.
"You've officially met your new matchmakers!" JWoww tells the cameras.
"I'm ready to meet the woman of my dreams," Vinny notes as the clip comes to a close. "Now all we need is love."
Meet the new contestants below:
Bidisa Chandra
Emily Piccinonno
Kayla Penoli
Jasmine Jones
Danielle Hopson
Abi Memoli
Kortni Montgomery
Claudelia Zarate
Leanzy Peterson
Erika Devito
Peyton Freestone
Jovanna Del Plato
Erica Pecore
Kyra Carey
Akielia Rucker
Kiana Khoshaba
Honey Nguyen
Double Shot at Love premieres Sept. 16 at 9 p.m ET on MTV.
