Double Shot at Love Season 3: Meet the 17 Women Vying for Vinny Guadagnino's Heart 

Season 3 of Double Shot at Love, the reality series from Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Vinny, premieres Sept. 16 on MTV

By Ally Mauch
August 26, 2021 12:00 PM
Double Shot at Love is back for round three

The third season of  Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino's MTV reality series premieres Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new trailer and cast members. 

Following two successful seasons that helped Pauly, 41, find love, the focus is now on finding the perfect match for his Jersey Shore costar, Vinny, 33.

"Let's find this guy a wifey!" Pauly says in the teaser, before Vinny holds up a shot glass to toast the 17 women competing for his heart. "To a double shot at love!" he says. 

"Vinny is so hot I would bake cookies off his body," one of the contestants later tells the cameras.  

Credit: MTV

RELATED: Pauly D and Girlfriend Nikki Hall Will Help Vinny Guadagnino Find Love on Double Shot Season 3

The new clip also teases Pauly's relationship with former Double Shot contestant Nikki Hall, whom he has been dating since season 2 wrapped last year

"Sick of this third wheel stuff," Pauly jokes to Vinny at one point. 

Pauly and Nikki, 28, then lean in for a romantic kiss before Vinny interjects, "Hey hey it's not about you!" 

Of course, the season wouldn't be complete without a cameo from their former Jersey Shore costars 

"Party's here," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi yells as she enters the room alongside Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"You've officially met your new matchmakers!" JWoww tells the cameras. 

"I'm ready to meet the woman of my dreams," Vinny notes as the clip comes to a close. "Now all we need is love." 

Meet the new contestants below:

Bidisa Chandra

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Emily Piccinonno

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Kayla Penoli

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Jasmine Jones

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Danielle Hopson

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Abi Memoli

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Kortni Montgomery

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Claudelia Zarate

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Leanzy Peterson

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Erika Devito

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Peyton Freestone

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Jovanna Del Plato

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Erica Pecore

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Kyra Carey

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Akielia Rucker

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Kiana Khoshaba

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Honey Nguyen

Credit: Zach Dilgard for MTV

Double Shot at Love premieres Sept. 16 at 9 p.m ET on MTV.  

