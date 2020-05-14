Nikki Hall was the DJ's finalist on season 1 of the MTV dating show

Pauly DelVecchio and Ex Nikki Hall Are 'Booed Up' Again in Double Shot at Love Season 2 Trailer

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are taking Sin City by storm with a group of their ex-girlfriends — what could possibly go wrong?

On Thursday, MTV dropped the trailer for round two of the Jersey Shore stars' dating show, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. Previously announced with the working title DJ Pauly D and Vinny's Vegas Pool Party, season 2 of Double Shot reunites the dynamic duo with some of their exes from last season: Brittani "B-lashes" Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan "Suzi" Baidya.

This time around, there's no pressure of a competition — but with the girls living and working with them in Las Vegas, drama inevitably ensues.

"It's hot girls, in Vegas. It's going to be insane," predicts Vinny, 32, in the trailer.

"This could be a disaster. It could backfire. But it could be dope!" adds Pauly, 39, with a laugh.

It doesn't take long for Nikki, who was Pauly's finalist on season 1 and continued dating him after the show, to re-set her sights on the DJ.

"He's pouring his heart out," she gushes as footage rolls of them making out in bed.

"They are booed the f--- up," Vinny remarks.

Chippendales star Vinny, meanwhile, seems to be hitting things off with Maria. And while Derynn was after Pauly last season, she appears to have switched teams.

"Here I am, crying over a stripper," she admits.