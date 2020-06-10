Double Shot at Love Season 2 Sneak Peek: Maria Elizondo Still Has Feelings for Vinny Guadagnino

Old flames are being revisited on round two of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's season 2 premiere, Jersey Shore's dynamic duo Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino reunite with some of their exes from last season: "B-lashes," Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan "Suzi" Baidya. The group, along with the new male cast members Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd, hit the club for their first night out in Las Vegas.

Needless to say, everyone is thoroughly enjoying themselves — and the bottle service. But Maria, 23, finds herself once again drawn to Vinny, 32, despite their somewhat rocky past. And when she sees him flirting with girls across the dance floor, she can't help but feel a little jealous.

"It feels so weird to be around Vinny again," she admits. "I thought I would be able to just come and have fun with the girls and not care about Vinny, but that's just not the case at all."

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Maria Elizondo/Instagram

But romance aside, the ladies are there to work, and Pauly, 39, has secured them all jobs with Vegas nightlife king Dustin Drai.

"My boy Dustin is here and he is the guy to know," Pauly says. "He may be young, but he is big time. He runs Drai's, the number one hip hop club in the world. He owns it, and it's also where I work. He's my boss, but also my very good friend."

Between shots, he and Vinny introduce the cast to their new boss, promising that while they're mostly new to Sin City, they're all "young and hungry."

"I'll make sure I set them up properly," Dustin says. "I don't know if they're going to be able to survive, but I'll show them the ropes."

Pauly and Vinny are hoping for the best.

"I'm scared," Pauly confesses. "I'm actually vouching for them, and I'm putting my reputation on the line. I hope they don't f--- this up."

"Working in Vegas is not easy for everybody," Vinny adds. "Can you party all night and go to work the next day? I'm a little nervous about our new roommates."