Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino's Double Shot at Love Season 2 Features 3 New (Male!) Cast Members

And the plot thickens!
When round two of Double Shot at Love premieres next month, fans will get to see Jersey Shore's dynamic duo Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino reunite with some of their ex-girlfriends from season 1 in Las Vegas: "B-lashes," Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan "Suzi" Baidya. But much to their surprise, the girls are bringing along some friends — male friends, to be clear.
PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Brandon Stakemann (top row, center), Antonio Locke (middle row, center), Nicky Curd (bottom row, center) are joining season 2 of the MTV reality show.
Season 1 of Double Shot at Love featured 20 contestants facing off against one another in the hopes of winning either man's heart. Pauly, 39, and Vinny, 32, eliminated contestants each week, but the ladies held the ultimate power to decide whose love they were competing for between the two pals.
This time around, the returning girls will be living and working with Pauly and Vinny, who eventually take the new guys under their wings. There's no pressure of a competition — but with everyone under one roof, drama inevitably ensues.
Previously announced with the working title DJ Pauly D and Vinny's Vegas Pool Party, season 2 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.