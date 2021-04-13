Pauly D and Girlfriend Nikki Hall Will Help Vinny Guadagnino Find Love on Double Shot Season 3

Double Shot at Love returns to find the perfect match for the ultimate bachelor, Vinny Guadagnino

Jersey Shore's dynamic duo is back — with an exciting new addition.

MTV announced Tuesday that Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino's dating competition show Double Shot at Love has been renewed for a third season. Following two successful seasons that helped Pauly find love, the focus is now on finding the perfect match for the ultimate bachelor, Vinny, 33.

And guess who'll be along for the ride? None other than former Double Shot contestant Nikki Hall, who has been dating Pauly since season 2 wrapped last year. Nikki, 28, and Pauly, 40, will be by Vinny's side every step of the way, guiding him towards finding his own happiness.

Pauly and Nikki met while filming season 1 of Double Shot. They reunited to film season 2 in Las Vegas, and after a rough start, ended up reconciling. They closed the season on a high note, both agreeing that they would take things slow.

The second time around, it worked. During the season 2 reunion last October, the two revealed they were still dating — and living together in Vegas.

They've been going strong ever since, and Nikki even made an appearance on the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, joining the group at the Las Vegas resort where the cast convened last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nikki is "the full package," Pauly said during an episode in January. "As a couple, it's probably been the most fun I've had in years."