Double Shot at Love: JWoww Says 'Fangirl' Nikki Has to Go After She Professes Her Love to Pauly

Did Nikki just scare Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio away — for good?

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love, Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino‘s dating show on MTV, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenni “JWoww” Farley stop by to put the remaining ladies to the test with a lie detector.

When it’s Nikki’s turn, the Jersey Shore stars waste no time hitting her with the tough questions, starting with: “Are you in love with Pauly?”

“I plead the Fifth,” Nikki replies as she starts giggling — all while Vinny, Pauly, Jenni and Ronnie are looking on, eyes wide. She eventually admits that she is in love with him, and the lie detector confirms she’s being truthful.

“This is just not the way I wanted to tell him,” Nikki squirms.

She goes on to give the same answer to the next three questions — “If Pauly asked you to marry him tomorrow, would you say yes?”, “Do you think you and Pauly will be together forever?”, and “Do you want to have kids with Pauly right away?”

But while Nikki is on cloud nine, the rest of the group — Pauly included — is much more apprehensive.

“Holy s—,” Pauly says. “Obviously, I like her. There’s feelings there for sure, I get that. But love right away? Marriage?! Are you crazy?”

“She’s a fangirl,” Ronnie says.

“She’s got to go,” Jenni adds. “She said she would marry him tomorrow!”

