Pauly D Reads Nikki's 'Scary' Love Letter on Double Shot at Love: 'It's Too Much Pressure'

When it comes to their relationship, it appears that Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Nikki Hall are on painfully different pages.

The exes recently reconciled on this season of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny — and in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Nikki takes things a step further by sharing one of her diary entries with the Jersey Shore star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His eyes widen as he reads it, while she wraps her arms around him from behind and kisses him on the cheek. Later, Nikki reads aloud a few excerpts in a confessional. And needless to say, it's not exactly subtle.

"Pauly — what scares me is the fact that my heart will always be open to him," she reads. "No matter how many times I try to shut him out, he is my addiction, spinning me in circles to the point where I am dizzy and delirious. I am drunk on him, reader. Everyone else who treats me wrongly gets thrown outside a steel door with an unbreakable lock, while he is repeatedly entering my heart via a revolving door."

Image zoom Jersey Shore/Youtube

Once he's alone with Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly recaps the contents of the note.

"It was deep," he says. "She basically in a nutshell said that she was always able to get over anyone, she can fall in love and fall out of love immediately. With me, she thought that she could and she didn't."

"Bro, that's how it starts," Vinny says. "It starts with the love letters and then it goes on to, 'We're getting married. How come we're not married?!'"

"Exactly," Pauly says. "And it'll always end up like I did something wrong. Like, what the f--- am I doing? I'm just here."

In a confessional, Pauly admits the note is "kind of scary."

"It takes it to another level," he says. "It's too much pressure. This is the email that you don't send. Like, it makes sense that you wrote it, you just don't send it."

"I think Pauly should check in with Nikki and just make sure that she's not too serious, too soon," Vinny says. "Just remember who Nikki is, because if things ever do go south, I definitely think there's a chance she'll get hurt, and Pauly doesn't want to do that."