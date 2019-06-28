DJ Pauly D Explains Why He Blocked Nikki After Double Shot at Love as She Leaks Alleged Texts

It’s not every day that you see Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio lose his cool, but the Double Shot at Love reunion tested his patience.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the episode, which aired Thursday on MTV, DelVecchio, 38, gets into it with his finalist Nikki Hall after host Justina Valentine asks why he blocked her on Twitter and Instagram.

“It was just a lot,” explains the Jersey Shore star. “The paragraphs and stuff, it was just a lot.”

His answer enrages Hall, whom he dumped on the season finale but apparently continued to date, at least in some capacity, after the show wrapped.

“Are you joking me? The paragraphs?” she demands. “Pauly, seriously.”

“Nikki, I’m not denying anything that happened after, during, whatever, any feelings — I’m not denying any of that,” he insists. “But she asked me a question [about] why I blocked you. And that’s why.”

RELATED: Double Shot at Love: JWoww Says ‘Fangirl’ Nikki Has to Go After She Professes Her Love to Pauly

Image zoom MTV (2)

According to Hall, however, he blocked her because she “didn’t fly out to Vegas.”

“That’s bulls—,” he fires back. “Because you did.”

“Bro, you blocked me because I was at work and I said I’m busy,” she claims. “You took that personally — ‘I’m the busiest man in the world.’ “

“How would you know why I blocked you?” he says. “I’m the one that blocked you, and I’m telling you.”

RELATED VIDEO: DJ Pauly D and Vinny Break Down the Differences Between The Bachelor and A Double Shot at Love

After the episode aired, Hall continued airing her feelings on Twitter.

“In his own way, he loved me. I know because he told me,” she tweeted. “But my motives and emotions were constantly questioned because the last time he really gave his heart to someone it got broken & somewhere along the line he gave up on the idea that he deserved to feel this way again.”

“I think he did me a favor and set me free…” she continued. “I will never give up on love but I think I’m gonna hold onto my heart for a little while until I’m ready again to give my love to a man who will claim my genuine emotions as passion instead of ‘too much’ and ‘too intense.’ ”

In his own way, he loved me.

I know because he told me.

But my motives and emotions were constantly questioned because the last time he really gave his heart to someone it got broken & somewhere along the line he gave up on the idea that he deserved to feel this way again. — 𝐍𝐈𝐊𝐊𝐈 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

So I “lost”? I think he did me a favor and set me free… I will never give up on love but I think I’m gonna hold onto my heart for a little while until I’m ready again to give my love to a man who will claim my genuine emotions as passion instead of ‘too much’ and ‘too intense’. — 𝐍𝐈𝐊𝐊𝐈 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

In response to fans who questioned how real her relationship with DelVecchio was, Hall leaked alleged texts between the two.

“Let’s get one thing clear. It was VERY mutual and he was just as INTENSE! Y’all want to make me out to be clingy & crzy over a situation U kno NOTHING about. I fed off of his vibe & lead but behind my back he mocked my feelinz Humiliated me publicly & have yet to say ‘I’m sorry,’ ” she wrote in a since deleted-tweet alongside a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between the two where DelVecchio called her “baby” and said “I miss u more than life itself.”

In another screenshot of a text exchange that Hall has since deleted, DelVecchio allegedly told her “I love u just the way u are.”

“This is completely outside of my character but for someone to sit there and act like this s— was one-sided… ” Hall wrote alongside the the screenshot. “I did nothing to this man but love him and he was OK with it. And I’m crazy? Give me a f***ing break! I’ve had it!!”

A rep for DelVecchio did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.