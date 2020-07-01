She was the DJ's finalist on season 1 of the MTV dating show

Double Shot at Love Sneak Peek: Pauly D Says Talking to Ex Nikki Hall Is 'Like Rolling the Dice'

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio wants to make things right with Nikki Hall.

The two met and hit it off on season 1 of the Jersey Shore star's dating show, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. Though he sent her home during the season finale, they continued dating after the show — only for things to fall apart by the reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She's back for season 2, but so far, things between the two have been frosty at best. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Pauly decides it's time to bury the hatchet, though he's admittedly not sure what to expect.

"Talking with Nikki is like rolling the dice downstairs in the casino, because you never know what you're going to get," he says. "I don't want her to lash out at me, I don't want her to ignore me. I don't know exactly what I'm going to say to her or how I'm going to fix it, but we've got to fix it."

Image zoom

He heads to her room, where she's laying in bed, and gently wakes her up.

"Are you okay?" he asks. "I just had flashbacks. Remember when we were packing your bags?"

The clip cuts to footage of him comforting her last season, reassuring her that she wasn't "going nowhere."

But Nikki is clearly still hurt, yanking the blanket up over her head in a huff. Stay tuned to find out how they work things out — a trailer for the season has teased a reconciliation between the two.