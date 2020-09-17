Double Shot at Love: Pauly D and Nikki Are on a 'High' After Sexy Night Out at the Club
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, the cast celebrates their last night out at Drai's in Las Vegas
After deciding to take things slow, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Nikki Hall are doing better than ever on this season of Double Shot at Love.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, the reconciled exes are all over each other during their last night out at Drai's in Las Vegas — and they're not the only ones. Vinny Guadagnino is straddling Maria Elizondo, and Derynn Paige is making out with Vinny's Chippendales costar Ricky. It may have something to do with the fact that Ginuwine is at the club performing "Pony," the "male stripper national anthem," according to Vinny.
"This is baby-making music," Maria says. "Everybody's in their feelings. People are boo'ed up — there's some sexy, sexy vibes."
RELATED: Pauly D Drops the L-Word with Nikki on Double Shot at Love, Reflects on Being '39 and Single'
Pauly is on the same wavelength, and the Jersey Shore star proposes he and Nikki take things back to the suite. The two walk out together, hand-in-hand, and Nikki is smiling from ear to ear.
"Pauly and I are on a high," she says. "And at this point, we just want to get to the suite faster, if you know what I'm saying."
"I feel like it's kind of like the silver lining to all of this, because I guess you could say we've been through s---," she adds. "But being able to overcome that and knowing the place that we're in right now, it brings me back to how much I know I feel comfortable with him. It's just the cherry on top of everything."
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny at 9 p.m. ET.
