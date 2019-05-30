They don’t call them the Prank War Champions for nothing.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s dating show with Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino, the boys pull the ultimate prank on the women when they bring in a child actress to pose as DelVecchio’s 5-year-old daughter Amabella.

As the little girl settles down for a tea party with Elle, Derynn and Marissa, DelVecchio and Guadagnino watch the scene unfold from a TV upstairs, feeding lines to DelVecchio’s stand-in daughter via earpiece.

“We’re having a tea party with Amabella and she’s bringing her dolls. We are literally in mommy mode,” Elle gushes. “Like, oh my God, this is his precious little girl. We cannot f— this up.”

DelVecchio, 38, and Guadagnino, 31, waste no time throwing curveballs at the three contestants — including having “Amabella” pointedly ask how old they are. When Marissa prompts her to guess Derynn’s age — she’s 25 — the girl delivers a hilarious answer.

“Um, 58?” she suggests.

Much to the boys’ delight, Derynn bursts out laughing, taking it like a champ.

“By Derynn just laughing off the fact that this little girl said that she looked 58 years old, I give her a lot of props,” Guadagnino says. “These women are all doing a really good job.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.