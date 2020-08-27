"Derynn, right now, is pushing the limits of Pauly D positivity," he says in a sneak peek

Double Shot at Love : Pauly D Calls Out Derynn for Getting 'Involved' in His Relationship Drama

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, she pulls the Jersey Shore star aside to discuss the latest development in his relationship with his ex Nikki Hall. As viewers recall, he took her (and the rest of us) by surprise when he dropped the L-word during last week's episode.

"I don't know if Pauly realizes what he said the other night," Derynn says in a confessional. "But now, Nikki thinks you are absolutely head over heels in love with her, and I want to make sure that you guys are both on the same page."

After grabbing him during a group outing, Derynn launches into her concerns.

"Obviously I'm Miss Nosy," she begins. "And I heard what you said to Nikki. Well, you told Maria, not Nikki. Do you know what you said?"

"Yeah," Pauly says. "I said, 'Tell Nikki I love her.'"

"You've got to be careful with your words then," Derynn warns. "Because she thinks that you're like, in love with her."

"Well, we had a convo about it," Pauly points out. "But I like her."

"Okay," Derynn replies. "I'm just saying ... I think that she is a little lost because you did say that you were taking things slow, and then this came about."

"Right. But you seem to be very involved in it," he fires back. "Nikki can always pull me and ask me anything. I don't need you to pull me for that."

In a confessional, Pauly says Derynn is "pushing the limits of Pauly D positivity."

"Derynn's always in everybody's business. The second Derynn came to me to talk to me, I didn't even trust the conversation from the jump because of how she is in this house," he says. "She takes it upon herself to get involved in Nikki and I's business."