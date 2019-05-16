Nikki and Suzi Almost Come to Blows on Double Shot at Love — and Pauly D and Vinny Are Shook

The gloves are coming off on this week’s Double Shot at Love.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino‘s new dating show, a shocking screaming match breaks out between Nikki and Suzi.

Tensions start simmering after the boys’ Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick stops by to visit. She sits down to catch up with the ladies — but she barely gets a word in edgewise because Suzi immediately unleashes on Nikki, calling her “shady.” The bold move surprises everyone.

“We were all kind of shocked that Suzi was standing up to Nikki,” Alysse admits. “I’ve never seen that side of her before.”

Nikki — who has made her fair share of enemies in the house — tries to explain that the girls voted her the “most jealous.”

“They think that I don’t want them to be around Pauly, or when I’m around him I hog him,” she says as the rest of the women roll their eyes. “But I can’t hide how I feel.”

“She doesn’t address any issue,” Suzi says, interrupting her. “She just goes on a tangent.”

“This is what these girls have been doing to me this whole time,” Nikki tells Pivarnick.

“Honey, don’t come at me with your sob story,” Suzi says. “You’re fake as f—.”

“Bitch, you’re fake as f—, too!” Nikki fires back.

Image zoom MTV

From there, the argument just keeps escalating — and DelVecchio, 38, and Guadagnino, 31, start making their way downstairs to find out what’s going on. Suddenly, Nikki snaps.

“You don’t know s— about me. Period,” she says before launching into a tirade in her native language, Jamaican Patois.

“I don’t know that language,” Suzi says, voice dripping with sarcasm.

“It’s bitch,” Nikki responds. “I speak bitch, too.”

Needless to say, the rest of the women are stunned into silence.

“It keeps getting louder and louder, they keep getting face to face,” Maria says. “I’m thinking, ‘Who’s going to swing first?’ I don’t know what’s about to go down, and thank God Angelina’s here because she’s an EMT.”

“What the f— did we do?” DelVecchio says. “I’m hearing yelling, screaming.”

“I think Angelina just has that effect on people,” Guadagnino jokes.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.