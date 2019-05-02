Nikki Confronts Pauly D — in a Full Face Mask — on Double Shot at Love: 'Is This Her Alter Ego?'

It’s not every day that Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is at a loss for words.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love, DelVecchio’s new dating show with Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino, the DJ is in the middle of a conversation with Brittnay when Nikki interrupts them — wearing a bright purple face mask.

“Nikki’s a bit crazy,” DelVecchio admits. “She’s coming down right now with this purple mask on and I’m like, woah. Is this her alter ego? Is this where the drama comes from? She turns purple!”

So what’s Nikki issue? According to her, her fellow contestants are claiming she’s starting drama in the house, and she’s not having it.

“All these girls think that I’m starting s— in the house,” she complains.

DelVecchio tries to calm her down, offering her a seat next to him on the couch, but she’s too riled up.

“This is the same s— that I’ve been talking about,” she says. “Now everybody thinks that I’ve been starting rumors, and for what reason?”

DelVecchio can barely keep a straight face.

“What the f—?” he says. “If anybody, I’m the victim here!”

But it’s too late, and Nikki is already storming off.

“I’m just over it,” she snaps.

“What the hell did I do?” DelVecchio wonders. “This has been such an overwhelming night. I feel like I’m in high school right now. It’s crazy living with all these women. I’m looking for love, not a double shot of drama.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE earlier this month, DelVecchio, 38, said he and Guadagnino, 31, had to be “delicate” when it came to hooking up in the house.

“Kissing one of them was a nightmare,” he said. “They would run and throw it in the other girls’ faces. I could only imagine spending the night [with one of them]. It was too much drama to even attempt to do that. … My head was spinning the whole time.”

As for what he’s looking for?

“I am attracted to positivity, positive vibes,” he said. “I can spot a good person from far away. I am attracted to the vibe. Obviously looks are there too, attracts your eyes, but the vibe attracts my heart.”

He also wants to find someone that would fit into his life with 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia.

“I’m so selective now,” he admitted. “I am more picky, because she has to meet the two most important women in my life: my daughter and my mother. So it’s not just going to anybody. I think my mother has met like, two women in my life, ever. It’s a big deal for me.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.