The Jersey Shore stars are living with their exes in Las Vegas on the MTV reality show

Double Shot at Love : Mike 'The Situation' and Lauren Get the Lowdown on Vinny and Pauly's Exes

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino invite Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren to their suite in Las Vegas, where they recently moved in with some of their Double Shot exes from last season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The boys sit down with the couple to catch them up on all the latest drama. For Vinny, that's his endlessly awkward relationship with Maria Elizondo.

"[With] Maria, we really did have chemistry," he says.

"Leaving the door open, huh?" Mike asks.

"I don't know. I don't know where she stands," Vinny admits. "When she came in, it was hard talking to her at first, because the last I heard of her, she was calling me a s--- stain."

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Maria Elizondo/Instagram

Lauren points out that Maria is "right up" Vinny's alley, but they all agree that she's been too quiet to really get a read on the situation.

Pauly, meanwhile, has been dealing with his roller coaster relationship with Nikki Hall. They dated during and after season 1, only for things to fall apart by the reunion. And while they buried the hatchet on last week's episode, Pauly still isn't sure what she's looking for.

Image zoom

"You guys have seen what kind of happened. We caught a vibe, and then it got a little rocky between her and I," he explains. "It took like, three days for her to actually warm up to even talking to me."

"We moved past all the awkwardness. We're at a place right now [that], I think, is good," he continues. "So maybe ask her what's her deal, is she trying to look for something or whatever."

Lauren agrees to do some digging with both of the women.

"I'll talk to her," she says. "But I've got to separate the girls. It's hard, especially with girls that have walls up."

"Lauren is the perfect investigator," Vinny adds. "She's the perfect person to kind of sniff out everybody, take their temperature, and let us know what's actually really going on in the house."